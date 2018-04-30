Top 5 workforce trends for 2018

After years of talking about disruption, executives are determined to turn talk into action.

After years of talking about disruption, executives are determined to turn talk into action. According to Mercer’s 2018 Global Talent Trends Study-Unlocking Growth in the Human Age, 98% of companies in India have innovation on their core agenda this year and all are planning organisation design changes. At the same time, employees are seeking control of their personal and professional lives, with more than half asking for more flexible work options. As the ability to change becomes a key differentiator for success in a competitive global climate, the challenge for organisations is to bring their people along on the journey, especially as among the top asks from employees is for leaders who set clear direction.

“This year we saw palpable excitement from executives about shifting to the new world of work. They are pursuing an agenda of continuous evolution—rather than episodic transformation—to remain competitive,” said Ilya Bonic, president of Mercer’s Career business. “They recognise that it’s the combination of human skills plus advanced digital technology that will drive their business forward.”

In pursuit of new technologies, executives must focus on the “human operating system” to power their organization. Mercer’s study identified five workforce trends for 2018: Change@Speed, Working with Purpose, Permanent Flexibility, Platform for Talent, and Digital from the Inside Out.

The report assesses new drivers of the future of work, identifies critical disconnects concerning change, and makes recommendations to capture growth in 2018.

The full report can be accessed at: www.mercer.com/global-talent-trends.