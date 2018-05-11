Top 20 Universities in India: Did your institute make the cut? Find out here

Check the names of the top 20 institutes in India.

Top 20 Universities in India: The Times Higher Education website has released this year’s Emerging Economies University Rankings, previously known as the BRICS University Rankings. The list includes select universities that are located in India, Brazil, Chile, Cyprus, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Africa among others. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been ranked on number 13 on the list and it is only Indian varsity that has been included among the Top 20 in the list. Among other Indian universities in the list is Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Number 26.

The list does not include universities that do not teach undergraduates or if their research output amounted to fewer than 1,000 articles between 2012 and 2016 (and a minimum of 150 a year).

Top 20 Indian Universities included in the list-

Rank 13: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

Rank 26: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Rank 45: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Rank 49: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Rank 56: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Rank 63: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Rank 70: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Rank 99: Tezpur University

Rank 114: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

Rank 117: Jadavpur University

Rank 127: University of Delhi

Rank 130: Panjab University

Rank 138: National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Rank 146: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

Rank 167: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 180: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Rank 195: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 201–250: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 201–250: University of Calcutta

Rank 201–250: Jamia Millia Islamia

The names of countries that were eligible for the Emerging Economies Universities Rankings is mentioned below:

Advanced emerging:

Brazil, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey

Secondary emerging:

Chile, China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russian Federation, UAE

Frontier:

Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Botswana, Bulgaria, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Vietnam