Big news for college students! Modi govt allows top 100 universities to start online courses by May 30

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here’s an important announcement on education.

Study from Home initiative by Modi government: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that top 100 universities of the countries will be automatically allowed to start online education courses by May 30, 2020. She made several announcements for the education sector. Sitharaman also said that Swayam Prabha DTH channels were launched to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet. Now 12 more channels will be added. The finance minister announced several new initiatives that will be started by the government in the education sector to promote “technology-driven education with equity post-COVID.”. The big announcements are:

– Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020.

– Special e-content for visually and hearing impaired

– Extensive use of Radio, Community radio and podcasts.

– One earmarked channel per class from 1to 12 (one class, one channel)