Top 10 careers in the translation and localization industry

The translation and localization industry in India is growing rapidly and is becoming one of the most sought-after careers in the country. This global industry is estimated to be more than $8.3 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.2% to reach $24.66 billion by 2029. With the increasing demand for localization services, the industry is expected to create more job opportunities for professionals.

Here are the top 10 careers you can pursue in the translation industry

Content Creator / Content re-writer

The demand for content writers is high in the translation industry. They primarily produce new content in regional languages or translate blogs and articles from English into those languages. In this case, creating an equivalent, independent piece in another language is more important than translation. With a translation agency or a digital marketing/content creation agency, this can be done on a freelance or full-time basis.

Translator

The goal in this case is to completely and accurately translate information from one language into another. Many industries, including law, medicine, marketing, websites, apps, books, subtitles, and videos, have a high demand for translators. You can work as a translator either full time or as a freelancer.

MTPE Editor / Proofreader

This job description calls for conducting a separate analysis of a translation produced by a machine or by another human. Before a piece of content or an article is published, proofreaders conduct a final fact and grammar check. They make sure the copy follows the rules for content writing and is free of platitudes.

Interpreter

They are required to perform real-time translations. This can also include providing live interpretations at important international conferences hosted by the UN, the World Bank, and other organisations, as well as for numerous MNCs that have operations around the world.

Data Training Engineers

The use of AI, ML, and NLP in writing articles in both English and other languages is currently gaining ground. A large amount of clean, well-annotated, and well-tagged data is needed for training models for any of these technologies to be effective . The people who make this happen are linguists and engineers who work in data training. There are specialised courses available for this and engineers are preferred for this role.

DTP (Desktop Publishing)

Despite significant advancements in Indian Language Computing, creating visual content in Indian languages is still far from simple. To perform DTP in Indian languages, you need specialised training because many software programmes still do not fully support all languages. You can become a skilled DTP operator if you are good at spotting patterns and can learn to type in different languages.

Developer/ Engineer

Many innovative technologies are being created especially for Indian languages. It is therefore a good time to enter the field of language computing if you are a techie who loves your native tongue and wants to do something extraordinary for it. This allows you to create a platform for website and app localization, a machine translation engine, a GPT model for Telugu, a Grammarly model for Oriya.

Quality Analyst

A quality analyst’s job is to develop use cases that can effectively stress test software while also developing a thorough understanding of the product’s user. The demand for QAs with a solid language background is expanding along with the global growth of language-related software.

Project Manager/ Team Manager

There are more than 1100 translation agencies in India. For communication with clients, internal translators, and independent contractors, they all need at least one manager and frequently more.

Product Manager

Many companies, both domestically and internationally, are developing cutting-edge tech products specifically for the localization and translation market. They are constantly in need of specialised product managers who are well-versed in both languages and their end users, as well as both.

Conclusion

The future of the translation and localization industry in India looks very promising. The increasing demand for translation and localization services is expected to drive the growth of the industry in the coming years. Therefore, it is crucial to raise awareness of the diverse opportunities in the sector and to ensure that new hires receive the necessary training. This will facilitate the industry’s growth and further its expansion.

The author of this article is co-founder, Process 9. Views expressed are personal.