TOEFL exam 2019 to witness significant changes. Here’s what all will be different

TOEFL exam: Starting August 1, 2019, the Test of English as a Foreign Language or TOEFL will see some major changes. The pattern of TOEFL exam, time duration and marking scheme is set to be changed and apart from these, several helpful options for aspirants are also likely to be introduced. As per a recent press announcement by Educational Testing Service (ETS)\u2019s Executive Director of the TOEFL Program, Srikant Gopal, from the beginning of August, test takers will be able to benefit a lot more from the format, score reporting and registration process that has been enhanced. In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express online, Srikant Gopal revealed in detail the changes that are about to take place. He also talked about the developments that have already been activated. "As of August there are three major changes, two of which have major significance," Gopal said. He further explained the changes which have been mentioned below. Gopal stated that the changes in the exam format and marking will not affect the validity or the reliability of the score. He added that once the changes have been made "TOEFL will remain the same test, measuring the same skills, but with fewer questions." He added that these changes are being made as ETS is trying the improve the experience of a TOEFL aspirant. Major TOEFL changes: 1. TOEFL exam format and marking 2. TOEFL exam duration 3. TOEFL exam registration 4. MyBest\u2122 scores feature Here are the changes in detail- 1. TOEFL exam format and marking Reading Section 1. There will be fewer questions per passage. 2. Before August 1, 2019 - There were 3-4 reading passages with 12-14 questions each and a time limit of 60-80 minutes. 3. After August 1, 2019 - There were 3-4 reading passages with 10 questions each and a time limit of 54-72 minutes. Listening Section 1. There will be fewer lectures 2. Before August 1, 2019 - There were 4-6 lectures, 6 questions each and 2-3 conversations, 5 questions each. Time limit of 60-90 minutes. 3. After August 1, 2019 - There were 3-4 lectures, 6 questions each and 2-3 conversations, 5 questions each. Time limit of 41-57 minutes. Speaking Section 1. There will now be fewer tasks. 2. Before August 1, 2019 - There were 6 tasks (2 independent, 4 integrated). Time limit - 20 minutes. 3. After August 1, 2019 - There were 4 tasks (1 independent, 3 integrated). Time limit - 17 minutes. Writing Section This section remains unchanged. 2. TOEFL exam duration From August 2019, the test duration of TOEFL will be reduced by 30 minutes to just 3 hours or 180 minutes. While the overall test format and question type of the paper will remain unchanged, there will be fewer questions in the Reading, Listening and Speaking sections. It should be noted that the above changed will not affect the score scale of TOEFL. The quality of questions in the test will remain the same along with the reliability of the TOEFL scores. 3. TOEFL exam registration This change has been made to give the candidate an improved test-taking experience. With the new registration and account management system for TOEFL, ETS aims to give more functionality along with a streamlined registration experience to test takers. The registration process has been made even more aspirant friendly with easy access to those who are yet to register themselves for the exam. This way any aspirant can go through the website and check out the details without making an account. 4. MyBest\u2122 scores feature This is a new feature that has been added to the test. With the help of this feature, test takers will be able to put out their best exam performance in front of colleges and universities. This feature gives out the combination of highest section scores from all valid test scores. It is to be noted that since TOEFL scores are valid for a period of two years, the MyBest score feature shows the highest level of proficiency attained by a student over 2 years. This way more and more students will now be able to meet the score requirement of an institution. How does the MyBest score feature work? The MyBest\u2122 scores feature automatically includes the best scores of students along with scores from single test date. Here is the example of how MyBest scores will be calculated for a candidate who has taken two tests over the last two years. For the below-mentioned scorecard, a candidate needs 18 in each section and 80 total to qualify and meets the score requirement without appearing for a third test. More about TOEFL TOEFL is a worldwide test that is conducted to measure the English language ability of non-native speakers wishing to enrol in English-speaking universities. The scores of this test are accepted by a number of English-speaking academic and professional institutions worldwide.