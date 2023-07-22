Today marks 60th convocation of IIT Madras; 2,573 students graduated.

The 60th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) saw a total of 2,573 students graduating from the campus on July 22nd, 2023. At the convocation ceremony, a total of 2,746 degrees were awarded, encompassing Joint and Dual Degrees for the students, according to an official release.

“As an Institute of national importance and in consonance with our strategic plan we are focusing more on ‘local relevance leading to global excellence’ to make ‘IITM for All’/‘Anaivarukkum IITM’. We have, therefore, rolled out several initiatives that will focus on reaching out to rural India through the section eight company hosted by IIT Madras and housing the technology innovation hub funded by the department of Science and Technology under its National Mission on Cyber Physical Systems, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation,” V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

The significance of the convocation was magnified by a historic development, as IIT Madras has recently announced the launch of its first-ever international campus in Tanzania-Zanzibar. Among the graduates, a number of 453 Ph.D. degrees were conferred. These included Ph.Ds earned at IIT Madras, Joint Degree Ph.Ds accomplished in collaboration with foreign institutions, and Dual Degree Ph.Ds, the release mentioned.

“Over the past 64 years, this university has contributed significantly to India’s development through its research, innovations, technological innovations and advancements. In a true sense, institutions such as IIT Madras have transformed Indian Society by entrenching the scientific approach and temper in our society,” Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, chief justice, India, said.

At this Convocation, V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, conferred degrees upon 2,573 graduates. Among them were 675 B.Tech graduates, out of which 36 received Honours. Additionally, there were 407 Dual Degree B.Tech and M.Tech graduates, 442 M.Tech graduates, 147 M.Sc graduates, 46 M.A graduates, 49 Executive MBA graduates, 67 MBA graduates, 200 M.S graduates, 453 PhD graduates and 70 Web-enabled M.Tech graduates for executives. Notably, among the PhD graduates, 19 were awarded joint degrees in collaboration with universities in foreign countries, including Australia, Singapore, France and Germany, as per the release.

“I have reached a personal milestone today as I am presiding over my 10th convocation ceremony of IITM as Chairperson of the BOG. Let me highlight a few things that have changed and not changed during this time at IIT Madras. What has not changed is the rigour in student admissions, faculty selection and passion of faculty and staff to do all that they can to graduate the best engineering students in India and perhaps in the world,” Pawan Goenka, chairman, board of governors, IIT Madras, said.