TNSSLC result 2019: Tamil Nadu board to release result on Monday; Know how and where to check

Published: April 28, 2019 6:54:50 PM

The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination result or the TN SSLC result will be announced on Monday (April 29, 2019). The TN SSLC examination was conducted in February-March.

TNSSLC result 2019: Tamil Nadu board to release result on Monday; Know how and where to check

The result is expected to be out at 9.30 am tomorrow. The TN SSLC examination was conducted in February-March. The results will be announced in a press conference and after then it will be uploaded on the website for the students.

Where to check results for TN SSLC 2019:-

The results can be checked on the following websites- www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. The result can also be seen on TN SSLC result app.

What to do after the declaration of results:-

(1) Once the results for the TN SSLC 2019 examination are declared, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above.
(2) After visiting the web page, click on the results.
(3) A new page will appear, where the students need to enter their Registration number and Date of Birth and click ‘Get Marks’ to proceed to the next step.
(4) Once you click on ‘Get Marks’, your result will be displayed on your screen.
(5) Take a print out of the results.
(6) Visit the respected school or contact concerned authorities, to get the original certificate or mark sheet for the TN SSLC examination.

In 2018, the result was published on May 23. The overall pass percentage was 94.5 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 92.5 per cent while for girls, it was 96.4 per cent. In 2017, the result was released on May 20.

The Tamil Nadu Board has already published the result for 10+2 examination. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage was 91.30 per cent in the Tamil Nadu board 10+2 examination. For boys, the pass percentage was 88.57 per cent while for girls, it was 93.64 per cent.

