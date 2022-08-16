TNEA Rank List 2022 out at tneaonline.org: Check easy steps to download Rank List PDF here; Counselling from Aug 20

TNEA 2022 Rank List Today, Counselling Schedule Details: Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022). The link to download TNEA Rank List 2022 PDF is available on tneaonline.org. The candidates are advised to follow the easy steps given below and download TNEA Rank List PDF for future reference.

This year, over 2 lakh candidates had applied for the TNEA Counselling 2022 Session. All those whose names are mentioned in the rank list can appear for TNEA Counselling 2022 Session which will commence from August 20 for ex-servicemen, sports, PwD, and 7.5% government school quota. The first allotment list or counselling list for general category would be released on August 25, 2022.

How and where to download TNEA Rank List 2022?

1. Go to the official website of TNEA – tneaonline.org

2. On the homepage, you will find the option for ‘Rank Details’.

3. Click on the respective TNEA Rank List PDF for various categories. Category Wise Rank lists.

4 Download TNEA Rank List PDF and save it for future reference.

The above rank list has been prepared on the basis of merit of students in the TN Plus 2 Examination and Class 12 qualifying exam etc. The candidates can check TNEA 2022 Rank List followed by the above given easy steps. The exam authority has used the normalisation while preparing the TNEA 2022 Rank List.

TNEA 2022 Rank: Tie Breaking Rule

In case two candidates obtain the same marks, then the exam authority will use the tie breaking formula which is as follows:-

1. In case, a candidate with higher percentage in Maths, they will be allotted a higher rank.

2. If a tie persists, then the candidate with higher percentage in Physics will be allotted a higher TNEA rank 2022.

3. If tie still persists, then the applicant with higher percentage in optional subject will be allotted a higher TNEA rank 2022.

4. If a candidate is older in age, he will be allotted a higher TNEA rank.

5. If a tie still exists, then the candidate with higher value of Random Number will be given higher TNEA rank 2022.