TNEA Rank List 2018 released at official website tnea.ac.in; what Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission aspirants must know

TNEA Rank List 2018: The counselling process for Engineering admission is likely to start from the first week of July.

TNEA Rank List 2018 of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2018: The wait for engineering aspirants in Tamil Nadu is over! Anna University has released the rank list for the students who had appeared for TNEA 2018 (Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission). Candidates can check the merit list and their ranks at the official website- tnea.ac.in. The counselling process for Engineering admission is likely to start from the first week of July. The TNEA rank list will enable students for admission in the first year of BE/BTech. Degree Courses to the University Departments or Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats in Self – Financing Engineering Colleges under management quota.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling is a process through which more than 1.5 lakhs Engineering Aspirants get themselves enrolled into Engineering Colleges of Tamil Nadu through Online Counselling. Students are required to bring the original, Photocopy of the documents and signed hard copy of the registered application at the time of Certificate Verification at TNEA Facilitation Center (TFC).

Steps to check TNEA 2018 Rank List:

1. Log into the official website- tnea.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, fill details i.e., user ID, date of birth in the required space.

3. Submit the required information.

4. download rank list.

TNEA 2018: Important dates:-

Declaration of rank list: 28.06.2018

Tentative date of TNEA counselling: 01.07.2018

Important documents for TNEA 2018 Document verification-

1. 10th Mark Sheet

2. HSC/Equivalent Mark Sheet

3. HSC Hall Ticket

4. Transfer Certificate

5. Permanent Community Certificate Card for ST, SC, SCA, MBC & DNC, BC and BCM (Permanent card / electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate)

6. Nativity Certificate only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate – If applicable

7. First Graduate Certificate and First Graduate Joint Declaration (only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate) – If applicable

8. Srilankan Tamil Refugee certificate – If applicable

9. Relevant certificates for Son / Daughter of Ex-Serviceman, Differently Abled Person and Eminent Sports Persons – If applicable

Tamil Nadu NEET Rank list 2018: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME) has released the rank list of the medical aspirants in the state who have qualified NEET 2018 today at tnhealth.org, www.tnmedicalselection.org. Qualified candidates can take admission to the first year of MBBS/BDS course in government and self-financed medical colleges in the state under Management Quota. DME Tamil Nadu notification said that the tentative dates of counselling for the first phase are July 07 to July 10, 2018, and for the second phase is from July 22 to July 24, 2018.