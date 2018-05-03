TNEA 2018 application form: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission registration now open at tnea.ac.in, know how to apply

TNEA 2018 application forms now available online!

TNEA 2018: The Anna University has commenced the online registration for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission today at tnea.ac.in. Candidates who wish to seek admission in a technical institute in the state under the University Departments and Constituent Colleges of Anna University can visit the official website and fill the application form. According to an official statement, “Applications can be registered for admission to first year B E/B Tech degree courses to the Departments /Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self-Financing Engineering Colleges.”

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission is a common application platform for students in Tamil Nadu to apply for admissions to University Departments and Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by Self–Financing Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu under Unified Single Window Admission System for Indian Nationals.

TNEA 2018 Important dates:

Commencement of Online Registration and filling of Applications: May 3, 2018

Last date for Registration of Online Applications: May 30

Commencement of Certificates verification at TFC’s: First week of June

Commencement of online choice filling & confirmation*: First week of July

TNEA 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Tamil Nadu candidates who have passed class VIII, IX, X, XI and XII from schools situated in Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply. They need not produce Nativity Certificate for verification.

Candidates who have passed Class 8 to 12 or their equivalent examination from schools that are situated outside the state of Tamil Nadu can also apply. All they need to do is provide a Nativity Certificate only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate at the time of certificates verification.

Central government employees’ wards can also apply for TNEA 2018 only if their parents have been serving in the state continuously for the last 5 years.

TNEA 2018: How to apply-

Students who wish to apply for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission can visit the official website of the same at tnea.ac.in and fill the online application. On the homepage, candidates need to click on New User Registration on the homepage and follow the steps mentioned below-

Step 1 : User Registration

Step 2 : Application Fee Payment

Step 3 : Personal Details Entry

Step 4 : Academic Details Entry

Step 5 : Application View

TNEA Counselling 2018:

The entire Counselling procedure consists of various steps as given below:

1. Filing of application

2. Random Number Generation (by TNEA Authority)

3. Certificates Verification at Designated TNEA Facilitation Centre.

4. Rank Publication (by TNEA Authority)

5. Payment of Initial Deposit

6. Exercising the choices of institutions and Branches

7. Publication of Tentative Allotment on a notified date (by TNEA Authority)

8. Confirmation of allotment option by the candidates