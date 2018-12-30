TNDTE diploma result 2018 to be released soon at – intradote.tn.nic.in

By: | Published: December 30, 2018 11:51 AM

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) 2018 diploma exam results, that was held in October, will be declared soon, the department has said.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) 2018 diploma exam results, that was held in October, will be declared soon, the department has said. The results will be declared on the official website of the directorate intradote.tn.nic.in soon.

Last year, the October TNDTE diploma result was declared on 22 December 2017. And the 2018 results are expected to be declared before 31 December 2018.

How to check the TNDTE diploma result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNDTE – intradote.tn.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says “TNDTE October Diploma Result 2018”
Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the given boxes to log in and view the result
Step 4: Click on “View Result” button
Step 5: The TNDTE October Diploma 2018 Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check your result and download it for future reference

The Directorate has requested the students to check the result thoroughly and check whether they have been allotted proper marks.

