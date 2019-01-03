TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 announced! Check how to download results

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 4:11 PM

TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TNDTE) finally announced the results of the October Diploma exam 2018 on Thursday

tndte diploma result 2018, tndte result, tndte result 2018 date, tndte result 2018 october date, tndte result 2018 october, tndte diploma result oct 2018Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance in a number of polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TNDTE) finally announced the results of the October Diploma exam 2018 on Thursday after delaying it for almost a week. Candidates waiting for the result may check their results at TNDTE’s official website tndte.gov.in.

Here is how candidates may download their results

1) Candidates are advised to click on TNDTE official website tndte.gov.in.

2) After logging on the homepage, they may click on the link – 112.133.214.75/result_oct2018/.

3) Now, they may enter registration number, click on the relevant scheme and then on ‘Go’.

4) The result will now be displayed on the screen. Candidates may now take out a printed out for future purpose.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance in a number of polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. There are close to 518 polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. While searching their results candidates are advised to keep their registration number with them The exams had begun from October 25 and went on till November.

The Directorate had requested the students to thoroughly check the result thoroughly and check if they were allotted proper marks.

Earlier on June 5, TNDTE announced diploma exam results conducted in April and May last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 announced! Check how to download results
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition