TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 announced! Check how to download results

TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TNDTE) finally announced the results of the October Diploma exam 2018 on Thursday after delaying it for almost a week. Candidates waiting for the result may check their results at TNDTE’s official website tndte.gov.in.

Here is how candidates may download their results

1) Candidates are advised to click on TNDTE official website tndte.gov.in.

2) After logging on the homepage, they may click on the link – 112.133.214.75/result_oct2018/.

3) Now, they may enter registration number, click on the relevant scheme and then on ‘Go’.

4) The result will now be displayed on the screen. Candidates may now take out a printed out for future purpose.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance in a number of polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. There are close to 518 polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. While searching their results candidates are advised to keep their registration number with them The exams had begun from October 25 and went on till November.

The Directorate had requested the students to thoroughly check the result thoroughly and check if they were allotted proper marks.

Earlier on June 5, TNDTE announced diploma exam results conducted in April and May last year.