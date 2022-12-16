TN launches ‘Friends of Library’ scheme to promote reading

The Tamil Nadu government has launched the ‘Friends of Library’ scheme, wherein books will be personally provided to those who are unable to visit state-run libraries, as per an official statement.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, School Education Minister inaugurated the scheme. According to him, the service of volunteers will be used for this purpose.

Accordingly, differently abled persons, senior citizens, children and hospital in-patients among others who cannot come to a library will benefit from the initiative. He further added that volunteers will hand over the books to such people from the libraries. The beneficiaries should be registered with the library concerned.

In its first phase, the scheme will cover 2,500 libraries including 31 district libraries. The aim of such an initiative was to promote a knowledge-based society. State food minister R Sakkarapani, district collector Dr S Visakan and others participated.

With inputs from PTI.