TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2021: How to check TN SSLC 2021 Results and download provisional certificates

TN SSLC 10th Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations or TN DGE will on Monday release results of the SSLC exam for Class 10 students. The board will officially declare the results at 11 am via a press conference. Registered students will be able to download their scores from the official results websites.

How to Check TN SSLC 10th Results 2021: Students can visit one of the two websites activated for the result, click on the SSLC result link on the home page, fill in the fields with the details required such as registration or roll number mentioned on admit cards. Students can also download the TN SSLC Result 2021 mobile app from the play store on their Android smartphones and feed in the same details to get the results. Besides the government websites, several private websites will also host the TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2021.

Once the fields are filled and submitted, the marksheet will appear on the screen. The marksheet, which is provisional, can be downloaded and printed for future reference. Students need to secure a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each of the six subjects to pass the TN SSLC exams. For theory and practical exams, students need to secure 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 out of 25 in practical exams, respectively.

TN Board SSLC Result 2021 Latest Update: The Tamil Nadu government had cancelled offline TN SSLC Exams 2021 due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. It had also previously cancelled the TN HSC Exam for Class 12 students. The TN HSC results were declared last month. The board evaluated Class 12 students on the basis of a special assessment criteria that had been formulated by a panel of experts.

At least nine lakh students had registered for the TN SSLC exams.