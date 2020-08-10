TN SSLC 10th Board result 2020: SSLC result 2020 in Tamil Nadu declared at dge.tn.gov.in

TN 10th result 2020, TN SSLC result 2020, TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: During the TN Board SSLC 10th exam, around 9.7 lakh candidates appeared.

TN 10th result 2020, TN SSLC result 2020, TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: SSLC result 2020 in Tamil Nadu is out now at dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) has declared results for the Class 10 board exams and students can check marks, download scorecards, provisional mark-sheets on https://www.tnresults.nic.in, https://www.dge1.tn.nic.in, and https://www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

Check SSLC result 2020: Candidates can check their results by registering the date of birth and roll number. If students have any complaints regarding marks, they can also submit grievances at www.dge.tn.gov.in. To check TN Class 12 results 2020, you need to follow a few steps. First, you need to go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in . After landing on the homepage, you will get the result link. You need to click on that result link. Subsequently, you need to submit the required details. Finally, your results will be displayed.

During the TN Board SSLC 10th exam, around 9.7 lakh candidates appeared. The exam was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation and lockdown. Later Madras High Court canceled the SSLC result 2020 in Tamil Nadu. Following the High Court verdict, Following the HC verdict, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami announced that all the class 10 students would be promoted. TN Board SSLC 10th exam 2020 was held across 12,690 centers.