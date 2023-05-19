TN SSLC, HSE+1 2023 Results Today: Know in details where and how to check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and HSE+1 (Class 11) on May 19. The SSLC result link will be activated at 10 AM, while the Class 11 result link will be activated at 2 PM. Students can check their results on the official websites tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams were conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023. The mark sheets for private candidates can be accessed at apply1.tndge.org. Private students need to provide their exam roll number and date of birth to download the mark sheet for Class 10, 12, and 11.

The HSE +1 exams took place from March 14 to April 5. The exams were held in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. Students were given an additional 10 minutes before the start of the exam to read the question paper.

The Class 11 exams were held at approximately 4,000 centers. Last year, the results were announced on June 27, and the overall pass percentage was 90.07%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.99%, while boys achieved 84.86%. In 2022, a total of 750,856 students cleared the exam.

The TN 12th results for 2023 were declared one day after the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 8. The Tamil Nadu HSE results were announced for over 800,000 students, with an overall pass percentage of 94.03%.

Here are the steps to check the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 11 results for 2023:

1. Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board, tnresults.nic.in 2023.

2. Click on the tnresults.nic.in 10th result 2023 link (activated at 10 AM on May 19) OR click on the TN Class 11th result link 2023 (activated at 2 PM).

3. Enter your exam roll number and date of birth.

4. Submit the hall ticket number and other necessary details.

5. The Class 10th or Class 11th mark sheet for 2023 will be displayed.

6. Check the qualifying percentage and marks obtained.

7. Download the mark sheet for future reference.

To know the marks obtained in each subject, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth in the Tamil Nadu Class 10th result link. To pass the exam, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams.