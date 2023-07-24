TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will be announcing the results of the supplementary exam of the Higher Secondary Second Year or Class 12 today in the afternoon. Candidates will be able to check their results on tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. The results of all the three streams, Science, Commerce and Arts, will be announced. The exact time for the release of the results is yet to be declared.

The supplementary exam was conducted from June 19 to June 26 this year. The annual TN HSE plus two results were announced on May 8, 2023. A total of 8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the exam. The pass percentage was 94.03%.

Candidates who want a photocopy of the answer sheets will have to pay a fee of Rs 275 per paper. The fee fixed for totalling the marks is Rs 205 for all the subjects except Biology. For the Biology paper, the fee stands at Rs 305.

How To Check the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023?

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in .

Click on the link given for downloading the TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023.

Enter the registration number and password on the login page.

Submit and check the results.

Download the results and also take a print out.