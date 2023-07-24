TN HSE 12th Supplementary Results 2023: Results out on dge.tn.gov.in – Here’s how you can check and download

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023: On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the results of the supplementary exam of the Higher Secondary Second Year or Class 12. The results of all the three streams, Science, Commerce and Arts, were announced. Candidates can check their results on tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Between June 19 and June 26, the supplementary exam was conducted. On May 8, the annual TN HSE plus two results were announced. A total of 8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the exam. The pass percentage was 94.03%.

Those who want a photocopy of the answer sheets will have to pay a fee of Rs 275 per paper. The fee fixed for totalling the marks is Rs 205 for all the subjects except Biology. For the Biology paper, the fee stands at Rs 305.

Also Read GD Goenka University inaugurates new state-of-the-art facility on campus to boost legal education

How To Check the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023?

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the link given for downloading the TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023.

Enter the registration number and password on the login page.

Submit and check the results.

Download the results and also take a print out.