scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Results 2023: Results out on dge.tn.gov.in – Here’s how you can check and download

Between June 19 and June 26, the supplementary exam was conducted.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
TN HSE 12th Supplementary Results
On May 8, the annual TN HSE plus two results were announced. A total of 8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the exam.

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023: On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the results of the supplementary exam of the Higher Secondary Second Year or Class 12. The results of all the three streams, Science, Commerce and Arts, were announced. Candidates can check their results on tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Between June 19 and June 26, the supplementary exam was conducted. On May 8, the annual TN HSE plus two results were announced. A total of 8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the exam. The pass percentage was 94.03%.

Also Read

Those who want a photocopy of the answer sheets will have to pay a fee of Rs 275 per paper. The fee fixed for totalling the marks is Rs 205 for all the subjects except Biology. For the Biology paper, the fee stands at Rs 305.

Also Read
Also Read

How To Check the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023?

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the link given for downloading the TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023.

Enter the registration number and password on the login page.

Submit and check the results.

Download the results and also take a print out.

More Stories on
education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 16:59 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS