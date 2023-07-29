TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023: Tamil Nadu +1 supply results declared at dge.tn.gov.in, Check steps to download scores

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) declared the result for the Tamil Nadu Class 11th supplementary examination on Friday (July 28, 2023).

Candidates who appeared for the TNDGE supply exam this year can now download their TN HSE +1 results on the official website – dge.tn.gov.in.

To check the score, the students will need roll number and date of birth. The candidates can also check their results on tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu +1 Supply result 2023: How to download marksheet?

Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Locate and click on the link labeled “TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023” on the homepage.

Provide your login details and then click on the “submit” button.

The result of your supplementary examination will now appear on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Make sure to keep a printed hard copy of the result for any future requirements or references.

Tamil Nadu +1 Supply result 2023: Direct link

It may be noted that in order to pass the exams candidates need to score 35 marks out of 100 in every subject.

This year, the state education board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE +1 examinations from March 4 and April 5 from 10 am to 1.15 pm.