scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023: Tamil Nadu +1 supply results declared at dge.tn.gov.in, Check steps to download scores

Candidates who appeared for the TNDGE supply exam this year can now download their TN HSE +1 results on the official website – dge.tn.gov.in.

Written by FE Online
CUET UG Results 2023 Live: here’ how to check
This year, the state education board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE +1 examinations from March 4 and April 5 from 10 am to 1.15 pm. (Credits: ANI)

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) declared the result for the Tamil Nadu Class 11th supplementary examination on Friday (July 28, 2023). 

Candidates who appeared for the TNDGE supply exam this year can now download their TN HSE +1 results on the official website – dge.tn.gov.in.

To check the score, the students will need roll number and date of birth. The candidates can also check their results on tnresults.nic.in. 

Also Read
Also Read

Tamil Nadu +1 Supply result 2023: How to download marksheet?

  • Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Locate and click on the link labeled “TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023” on the homepage.
  • Provide your login details and then click on the “submit” button.
  • The result of your supplementary examination will now appear on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Make sure to keep a printed hard copy of the result for any future requirements or references.
Also Read

Tamil Nadu +1 Supply result 2023: Direct link

It may be noted that in order to pass the exams candidates need to score 35 marks out of 100 in every subject.

This year, the state education board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE +1 examinations from March 4 and April 5 from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

More Stories on
tamil nadu

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-07-2023 at 10:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS