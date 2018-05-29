TN HSC Result 2018 date and time confirmed: When and how to check Tamil Nadu plus one result at tnresults.nic.in

TN HSC Result 2018 date and time: The result will be announced on its official website – tnresults.nic.in. (DGE results website)

TN HSC Result 2018 date and time: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) plus one results on Wednesday i.e. May 30. The result will be announced on its official website – tnresults.nic.in. The Higher Secondary Certificate plus one examination was conducted from March 1 to April 16. The DGE had announced the HSC plus two examination result on May 16. A total of 91.1 percent of students have passed the HSC plus two examinations or class 12 examination. Girls performed better than boys. A total of 94.1 percent girls passed the examination while only 87.7 percent boys could pass the examination.

TN HSC Result 2018 date:

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will announce the HSC plus one results on May 30.

TN HSC Result 2018 time:

The HSC plus one results will be declared at 9.00 am on May 30.

TN HSC Result 2018 website:

The HSC exam results will be declared on TNDGE’s official website – tnresults.nic.in. The result will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

TN HSC Result 2018: How to check

1. Click on website link given here- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the HSC plus one result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like registration number, date of birth etc.

5. Download/print/see your result

About TNDGE

The Directorate of Government Examinations was constituted to conduct the board examinations for students studying in the State Board. In addition to conducting board examinations, the DGE also conducts examinations and issue certificates for diploma in elementary education, and government technical examinations. The Directorate is also responsible for conducting the scholarship examinations such as NMMS, TRUSTS, and National Talent Search Examinations.

It has seven regional offices. These are located at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Cuddalore and Vellore. All the logistics work and work related to the distribution of funds is done by the regional offices.

The government of Tamil Nadu merged the Board of Secondary Education and the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations to form a new board-State Board of School Examinations.