TN HSC plus one result 2018 out soon: Tamil Nadu Students alert! Check tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

TN HSC plus one result 2018 to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in!

TN HSC plus one result 2018: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the TN Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results today at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination that were conducted between March 1 and April 16 can visit the official website to check their scores. The official website for Tamil Nadu results currently shows a message saying, ‘HSE (+1) First Year – Examination Results Expected on 30th May 2018 at 09:00 Hrs.’ While checking the results, candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy. The candidates will need to enter their roll number/ registration number mentioned on the admit card/hall ticket while checking the results.

The results of the Tamil Nadu SSLC/Class 10 examination conducted between March 16 and April 20 were declared on May 23, while the results of the Tamil Nadu HSC/Class 12 Examination 2018 that was conducted from March 1 to April 6 was declared on May 16 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.

TN HSC plus one result 2018 date: May 30, 2018

TN HSC plus one result 2018 time: 9 AM

TN HSC plus one result 2018: How to check TNDGE Class 11th Results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE results at tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, now click on the link that says TNDGE Class 11th Results 2018 or TNDGE HSC +1 Examination Results

Step 3: Now enter your roll number/ registration number in the space provided

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your results and download the same for future

About Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu:

The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC Exams and TN Board HSC Exams.