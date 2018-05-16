Tamil Nadu +2 Results 2018 out today: TN HSC Results ALERT! Check tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSC +2 result: The Tamil Nadu Board is set to declare Tamil Nadu class 12 results or Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results 2018 on its official websites – tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSC +2 result: The wait will be over in a few moments for the students of Tamil Nadu Board. The Directorate of Government (DGE) Examinations will declare the Tamil Nadu class 12 results or Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results 2018 on its official websites – tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in at 9:30 AM today. The students will also be able to check their results on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, and dge1.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results were declared by DGE from March 1 to April 6. This year, a total of 8.66 lakh students had appeared for TN HSC board examination. The number of examination centres alloted for TN HSC +2 exam were 2,794.

In a major step the Tamil Nadu Board has also decided not to declare the name of toppers and rank holders this year as the education department believes that this give rise to unhealthy competition among students.

More details about when, where and how to download Tamil Nadu 12th result are as follows:-

Name of the exam: Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination

Name of the board: Directorate of Government Examinations

Result date: May 16, 2018

Result time: 9: 30 am

Result status: To be released

Official website: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Other websites: examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in

TN HSC +2 result out today: How to download

Step 1) Click on the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations – tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2) Go to the tab that says HSC +2 Examination Results

Step 3) Enter roll number and other details in the given field

Step 4) Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

About Directorate of Government Examinations:

The Directorate of Government Examinations is responsible for conducting the Board examinations for the students studying in the State Board in class X and XII. The mark certificates issued to the students of standard X and XII is considered as a vital and valued document for continuing higher education and for seeking job opportunities.

Main objective of the DGE is the assessment of scholastic attainment of academic students and skilled attainments by conducting X and XII Board Examinations, Government Technical Examinations, Diploma in Elementary Education, NMMS, TRUSTS, National Talent Search Examinations and releasing of results in time, and issuing certificates therefore under the authority of Government of Tamil Nadu.