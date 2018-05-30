TN HSC +1 result 2018 LIVE: Tamil Nadu plus one result SHORTLY at tnresults.nic.in, check updates

TN HSC +1 result 2018 LIVE: The result will be declared at around 9 AM.

TN HSC +1 result 2018 LIVE: Tamil Nadu plus one result 2018 or TN HSC plus one result 2018 or TN plus one result 2018 will be declared at 9 AM on the TNDGE official website- tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the official website, the scores can be checked at dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu had earlier confirmed the date and time of the TN HSC plus one results 2018. The marks will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets ready to check the result. The TNDGE HSC +1 exam was held from 1 March to 16 April. Earlier, TNDGE had released Tamil Nadu plus two (Class 12) results on May 16, 2018. The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent. The girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent.

Here are TN HSC +1 result 2018 LIVE:

8:20 AM: Tamil Nadu Board has announced that it will not declare the name of the toppers of the HSC exam. The decision was taken to reduce peer pressure. TNDGE did not declare the toppers’ name for HSC +2 results as well

8:15 AM: The Directorate of Government (DGE) Examinations had declared the Tamil Nadu class 12 results or Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results 2018 on May 16. The pass percentage this year was 91.1 percent. Virudhunagar district had topped with 97 % pass percentage while Erode came second with 96.3%.

8:10 AM: TN HSC plus one results will be declared at 9 AM today. Students are required to keep their roll numbers and admit cards handy. The results can be checked at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

8:00 AM: Students can find the link to check Tamil Nadu HSC plus one results 2018 on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

7:50 AM: In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the official website, the scores can be checked at dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

7:45 AM: The Tamil Nadu Board plus one exams were held from 1 March to 16 April.

7:30 AM: The official website of TNDGE confirmed the date and time of Tamil Nadu plus one result 2018.

7:23 AM: Tamil Nadu HSC Plus one result 2018 will be declared at 9 AM on the official website- tnresults.nic.in.

7:20 AM: The wait for Tamil Nadu HSC Class 11 students will finally be over as TNDGE (Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu) will declare the results of TN HSC plus one examination today.

How to check TN HSC +1 result 2018:

1. Go to the official website – tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link TNDGE Class 11th Results 2018 or TNDGE HSC +1 Examination Results.

3. Enter registration number and submit.

4. Download and print the result for future reference.

Last year the board had decided not to release topper’s list following the footsteps of CBSE. “CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,” said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.

About TNDGE

The Directorate of Government Examinations was constituted to conduct the board examinations for students studying in the State Board. In addition to conducting board examinations, the DGE also conducts examinations and issue certificates for the diploma in elementary education, and government technical examinations.

The Directorate is also responsible for conducting the scholarship examinations such as NMMS, TRUSTS, and National Talent Search Examinations. It has seven regional offices. These are located at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Cuddalore and Vellore. All the logistics work and work related to the distribution of funds is done by the regional offices.

The government of Tamil Nadu merged the Board of Secondary Education and the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations to form a new board-State Board of School Examinations.