TN govt signs MoU with Google to facilitate english learning for state-run school students

The Tamil Nadu (TN) government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google, facilitating easy English learning for the students of state-run schools.

According to an official release, the pact intend the use of ‘Google Read Along’ app by government school students to read, understand, speak and write english easily.

The MoU has been signed between the School Education department and Google at the Secretariat.

M K Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil nadu; Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, top government and Google officials were present.

With inputs from PTI.

