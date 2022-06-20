TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 Updates: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has finally announced the results for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today at 10 noon. The announcement of the result has been made by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. According to the results, the overall passing percentage of the result is 90.07%. The link of the results have been updated on the official website. Students can download TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 from the official website — dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in, once released.

TN Board SSLC 10th Exam was conducted from May 6 to May 30, 2022 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Students can download TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 from official website.

The results can be also checked via SMS by typing TNBOARD10registration number and sending it to 09282232585 or 09282232585.TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 will be sent to the same number.

Last year, all 10th Class students had promoted with a 100 percent passing rate wherein 9,39,821 students registered for the SSLC exams 2021 out of which 4,71,759 male candidates, 4,68,070 female candidates, and 6,235 students with special needs.

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 – List of Websites

Students will be able to check their scores by visiting the below official websites. This year, around 9 Lakh students appeared for the exam.

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

http://www.tnresults.nic.in 2021 10th result

dge1.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

dge2.tn.nic.in

How to download TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022?