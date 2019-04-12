TN HSC Board result 2019: Tamil Nadu class 12th results to be out on April 19, check details

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 10:19 PM

TN Board result 2019: Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)/ Class 12th examination likely to be declared on April 19.

TN Board result 2019: Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)/ Class 12th examination likely to be declared on April 19.

TN Board result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) of Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)/ Class 12th results on April 19, 2019. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board as soon as the results are updated. The class 12th examinations were conducted from March 14-29, 2019. On the other hand, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/class 10th board examinations are expected to be declared on April 29, 2019. The papers for the same were held from March 14 until March 29.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu HSC examinations were conducted From March 1 to April 6 and the results for the same were declared on May 16. Out of a total of 9,07,620 students who appeared for the examination, 4.03 lakhs male candidates had cleared the exam whereas 4.63 lakhs female candidates were able to successfully clear the examination. The overall percentage for the same stood at 91.1%.

Check the details below to know more about how and where to get the results

TN Board result 2019: Where to check-

  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • tnresults.nic.in
  • indiaresults.com
  • examresults.net

TN Board result 2019: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘TN HSC results 2019’
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

TN Board result 2019: More about Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education-

The DGE was formed as a separate Directorate in the year 1975 in the month of February. The first SSLC (secondary school leaving certificate) examination was conducted in 1911. The firs HSC exam was conducted on 1980. Over 7 lakh students in the state of appear for TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams every year.

