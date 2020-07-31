TN board Class 11th results 2020 declared! Check results now

This year, the total pass percentage of students has been recorded 96.04 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Board 11th Plus One Result: Tamil Nadu board, which conducts board examination for Class 11 also, has declared the results for Class 11 and re-sit Class 12 candidates today. Over 9 lakh students appeared for the plus one examination which has now been announced on the official websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students who appeared for Class 11 and Class 12 (re-sit) state board exams will also get their results through SMS, on their registered mobile number.

This year, the total pass percentage of students has been recorded 96.04 per cent. This is also an improvement of one per cent when compared to the pass percentage of students in 2019 which was 95 per cent. Among the students, girls have outperformed boys this year and recorded a 97.5 per cent. Boys, on the other hand, registered a pass percentage of boys is 94.4 per cent (which has improved as against pass percentage of 89.41 per cent in last year’s result).

It is to note that, to clear the exams, students have to score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100. In subjects that have a 70 mark theory paper, students will need to secure at least 15 marks in theory and overall 35 (including practicals) to pass. For Class 11 (also known as plus one exam), the state has adopted a no-detention policy which allows students who are unable to clear the exam, take it later in class 12.

Here is how you can check results:

All those who have appeared for Class 11 and Class 12 TN board examinations can check the results via the board’s official websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Students will have to log in to the websites and go to the result link. After filling in the registration number/ roll number, the result will be displayed on the screen. This can be downloaded and printed for future reference.