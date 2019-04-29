TN 10th result 2019: Tamil Nadu SSLC results to be declared today | When, where and how to check

TN 10th result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is expected to release the TN SSLC \/ 10th Exam Results today at tnresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the trest can visit the official website of the board to check their results. The Tamil Nadu SSLC examination was conducted from March 14 to March 29. The result website of the board, i.e tnresults.nic.in is currently displaying a message that says, "SSLC Exam Results expected on Monday, 29th April @ 09:30 Hrs." It is to be noted that the board has already declared the class 12th or HSC board results on March 19, 2019. Check the details below to know more. TN 10th result 2019: When to check- The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)\/ class 10th results are expected to be declared on April 29, 2019 at 9.30 AM. Students can visit the official website then to check their scores. TN 10th result 2019: Where to check- dge.tn.gov.in tnresults.nic.in indiaresults.com examresults.net TN 10th result 2019: How to check- Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in Step 2: Click on the link that says \u2018TN SSLC results 2019\u2019 Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future TN Board result 2019: More about Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education- The DGE was formed as a separate Directorate in the year 1975 in the month of February. The first SSLC (secondary school leaving certificate) examination was conducted in 1911. The firs HSC exam was conducted on 1980. Over 7 lakh students in the state of appear for TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams every year.