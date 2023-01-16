TISSNET 2023: Registration deadline extended till THIS date! Exam and admit card dates out – Details here

TISSNET 2023 registration, exam, and admit card dates: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has extended the deadline for TISSNET 2023 till Jan 28, 2023. Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was Jan 15, 2023. The link to the online application will be disabled after the due date. All those who have yet not submitted their applications have been advised to complete their applications before the closure of the application window. No application will be accepted after the due date. The candidates can remit their application fees via credit card, debit card and net banking. The easy steps for the same are as follows:-

How to register online for TISSNET 2023?

Visit the official website of TISS- tiss.edu

Click on the notification link that reads ‘PG Admission 2023 Last Date extended to 28th Jan 2023’

It will take you to the new page

Click on the online application link given in the new page

It will redirect you to the the login page

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Fill up the application form carefully and remit your application fee

Scan and upload photograph, signature, mark sheet of the last exam passed, and other necessary certificates.

Preview application form before submitting

Submit and download the application form for future reference

Also, the board has announced the exam and admit card dates for the exam. According to the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 3.40 pm on February 25 and the admit card for the same will be released on Feb 16, 2023. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This exam is being conducted for the candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses. The institute has offered 57+ masters courses from its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campuses for the 2023-2025 batch. It should be noted that the candidates can apply for a maximum of three programmes across any of the two campuses indicating the order of preference. The merit list will be prepared based on the preferences given by the candidate in the TISSNET 2023 application form.