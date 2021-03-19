  • MORE MARKET STATS

TISSNET 2021: Result to be announced soon, check details here

By:
March 19, 2021 2:24 PM

TISSNET 2021 resultThe institute had conducted the entrance test. (Representational Image)

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2021 result is likely to be announced today. Once announced, the result will be available on the official website of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The candidates, who appeared for the computer-based test on February 20, can check the result by providing their credentials on the portal. Alternatively, the result will also be available on TISSNET website i.e. admissions.tiss.edu.

The institute had conducted the entrance test for admission to various courses like Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), and BEd-MEd Integrated programmes. The courses are offered at TISS campuses situated in Tuljapur, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Chennai.

Students can follow below-mentioned steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the institute i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the portal – TISSNET 2021

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: In the space provided, enter the login details like roll number, Application ID and password)

Step 5: The scorecard will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download the result, and you can also take a print out for further reference

After clearing TISSNET, candidates will have to appear for the TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) and TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). The 45 minutes long TISS PAT test is a programme specific test.

TISS will release the final merit list with the names of the qualifying candidates. Following this, the institute will conduct counselling round. After clearing all this, students will have to get their documents verified and pay the admission fees in order to book their seats.

