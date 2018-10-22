TISSNET 2019 registrations to begin on October 26 at tiss.edu; check revised exam date, other details

TISSNET 2019 registrations: The exam that was earlier scheduled to take place on January 19, 2019, will now be held six days earlier on January 13, 2019.

TISSNET 2019: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is all set to commence the registration process of postgraduate computer-based entrance exam TISSNET at tiss.edu. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website on October 26 and apply. Aspirants need to note that along with the registration date, the institute recently had revised its examination date. According to which, the exam that was earlier scheduled to take place on January 19, 2019, will now be held six days earlier on January 13, 2019. No specific reason has been stated by TISS officials about the rescheduling of the dates. Mentioned below are the dates that candidates need to note.

TISSNET 2019 Important dates-

Registration starts: October 26, 2018

Registration ends: December 10, 2018

Entrance exam date: January 13, 2019

Last date to send application via post: December 12, 2018

TISSNET 2019 Eligibility Criteria-

1. Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent degree from a recognised institute in the country.

2. Candidates pursuing 3 or 4 year degree programmes must have cleared all of their subjects in Semester 1, 2, 3, 4 or Semester 1 to 6 at the time of filling the application form.

About TISSNET:

TISSNET is conducted for admission across TISS campuses located in Mumbai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Tuljapur for 53 Masters in Social Science programmes. At the time of registration, candidates can apply for a maximum of 3 programmes. The selection of candidates will be based upon the merit list and the choices given by the candidate.