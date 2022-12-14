TISS PG Admissions 2023: Application process begins today; Important details inside

The application process for the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ postgraduate admissions will begin at 5 pm today. To apply, candidates should visit the institute’s website at appln.tiss.edu. The admission process will be conducted for 57 Masters (5 One year Programmes, 51 two-year Programmes, and three years B.Ed. M.Ed Programme and 3 PG Diploma Programmes.

The last date to apply is January 15, 2023. Candidates can apply for a maximum of three programmes across any two campuses indicating their preference. To apply, candidates must have either a Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

The first stage of the TISS National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted on January 28, 2023. The date for the announcement of the results of this stage is yet to be announced. The other sessions will be held at the institute’s campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati from June 14, 2023. The admission process will conclude on June 13, 2023.

Also Read Reverse decision to withdraw fellowship for minority students, demands JNUTA

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1030. For those belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories, the fee is Rs 260, Rs 780, and Rs 2060 for one, two, and three programmes respectively. Non-eligible candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 510, Rs 1020, and Rs 1530 for one, three, and two programs, respectively. They can submit their fee through the website or through a cash deposit at any of the SBI branches.

To apply, candidates must have either a Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.