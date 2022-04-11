Tips to do simultaneous preparations for Board and Competitive exams

By MK Yadav,

The second term of the category XII board exams area unit simply a couple of weeks away, which can be commencing from twenty sixth April 2022, until fifteenth Gregorian calendar month 2022. Aspirants seeking admission to varied faculties won’t be having enough time for preparations of competitive exams which can offer them with succeeding step towards their career, i.e. admissions to the college/ University of their alternative.

This being a fragile scenario, touching on the rising aggressiveness of the exams, it’s time to urge preparations aligned with the schedule, so the scores mirror the number of effort place in.

While varied entrance exams like JEE Main, CUET, CLAT, IP-MAT, NEET etc area unit lined up shortly when the board exams area unit over, students won’t have ample time to dedicatedly prepare hereafter. whereas the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) could be a entry to twenty two National graduate school is scheduled to be conducted on nineteenth Gregorian calendar month 2022, CUET is predicted to be conducted within the initial fortnight of Gregorian calendar month.

Thus, preparation for each boards and competitive exams must be planned meticulously. However, the challenge up here is concerning wherever and once to focus and the way to travel concerning it and emerge victorious in each the exams.

For Instance, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that Old Delhi University (DU) and national leader University (JNU) are going to be a locality of the CUET 2022, a typical entrance check for all the central universities. even if board marks are not any additional a criterion, sensible score invariably boost your confidence and if you’re aiming for DU you may have to be compelled to indurate it further, because the curriculum of CUET focuses not solely on NCERT or domain subjects however additionally on General awareness and power.

The idea of getting a typical entrance check at the college man level is to shift the main target additional on developing the crucial thinking ability of the scholars instead of going for memorisation. even if this check can place a rest to the ever-increasing cut-offs of many universities, however can offer with evenhanded chance within the admission method underneath one umbrella examination at the National Level.

Here area unit some tips to master the concurrent preparation of Board exams and different competitive entrance exams:

Plan a calendar as per your convenience – so as to realize what you aim for, it’s very important to possess the correct preparation strategy and follow it strictly. build the foremost of the preparation time for board exams, and additionally offer atleast a pair of hours in an exceedingly day for the doorway communication you’re getting ready. Be wise & arrange out a well-structured strategy that caters to the necessity of each Board and competitive exams.

Attempt atleast one mock check in an exceedingly week – to make sure every subject is given equal stress, it’s higher to divide your preparation time fittingly. pay equal time to revise every subject then try the sample/mock and past years papers weekly. Preparation ought to be a mixed basket of revision of the curriculum and taking the sample papers. This way, you may be able to revise the curriculum whereas taking the sample/mock/past years papers at the same time.



Be at home with the mode and pattern – If a student is aiming for CUET 2022, then they have to try their mock exams in on-line mode. this can guarantee, higher temporal order and also the aspirant will get accustomed the mode and perceive the pattern. Taking mock tests can acquaint you along with your current readiness and additionally your shortcomings/ weak areas, which may be corrected.

Be updated with current affairs – Current affairs area unit vital for varied competitive exams, (like UPSC Prelims), thus students ought to even be updated with the present affairs on each day, wherever newspaper shall be the first supply.

Do not panic! invariably bear in mind you continue to have enough time to boost. The grades or marks that you simply score in board examinations do play a significant role in determinative your career graph. So, keep targeted on your goal & place your best foot forward to bridge the gap between your aspiration and reality. simply do your best with a positive perspective & confidence and there would be no reason for you to stumble.

(The author is CMD, AI Testified (Incubated at IIT Kanpur). Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)