Tips and tricks to crack IELTS exam in first attempt

By Sheetal Purohit

Cracking the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam in your first attempt requires careful preparation and a strategic approach. IELTS is a widely recognised and respected examination that assesses your English language proficiency in listening, reading, writing, and speaking. To excel in this challenging test, it is crucial to understand the exam format, practice effectively, and develop a strong command of the English language. In this article, we will explore some valuable tips and tricks that can help you maximise your chances of success and achieve your desired score in the IELTS exam on your very first attempt. By implementing these strategies, you can confidently approach the exam and perform at your best.



Understand the IELTS Scoring System:

IELTS scoring system ranges from band one (non-user) to band nine (expert user), familiarise yourself with the scoring system, it will help you in allocating your time and energy effectively to maximise your potential. Each section of the exam carries equal weight, so it is important to focus on mastering all components.

Analyse and learn from model answers:

To excel in the IELTS exam, it is crucial to familiarise yourself with model answers for each section. Familiarise yourself with these question types and the specific skills required to answer them effectively. This will help you understand the examiners’ expectations and, you can approach each question with confidence and precision.

Develop a structured and personalised study plan:

Create a personalised study plan that caters to your strengths and weaknesses. Creating a structured study plan is vital to ensure effective preparation. Assess your language proficiency level in each section and allocate more time to areas where improvement is needed. Set achievable goals for each study session and regularly review and revise your study plan to track progress and ensure a systematic approach to your preparation.

Improve your lexical resource:

Building a strong vocabulary is essential for success in the IELTS exam. Develop a habit of reading academic texts, journals, and research papers related to your field of interest. Make note of unfamiliar words, and utilize flashcards, word lists, and online resources to expand your vocabulary. Practice incorporating these vocabulary into your speaking and writing practice to showcase a higher level of language proficiency.

Hone your listening skills:

The listening section of the IELTS exam requires focused attention and quick thinking. Improve your listening skills by engaging with authentic English audio materials, such as TED Talks, podcasts, lectures, documentaries, and news broadcasts. Practice identifying main ideas, specific details, and the speaker’s attitude or opinion, and improve your ability to follow complex conversations. Develop note-taking techniques to capture key information accurately.

Cultivate effective time management skills:

Time management is crucial in the IELTS exam. Train yourself to complete each section within the allocated time. During practice sessions, simulate exam conditions to develop the ability to make quick decisions, prioritise tasks, and move on to the next question when needed. Strive for accuracy while maintaining a steady pace.

Use skimming and scanning effectively:

In the reading section, time management is crucial. Develop effective skimming and scanning techniques to quickly locate relevant information. Practice reading a variety of texts and focus on identifying keywords, headings, and topic sentences. This will help you answer questions efficiently and save valuable time.

Enhance your paraphrasing skills:

Paraphrasing is a valuable skill in the IELTS exam, it demonstrates your ability to express ideas using different words and sentence structures. Practice paraphrasing sentences, passages, and questions to demonstrate a strong command of the language. This skill will prove beneficial in the reading and writing sections, allowing you to present information in a precise and eloquent manner. This will showcase your ability to rephrase ideas accurately and convey the same meaning using different words and structures.

Seek authentic speaking practice:

Confidence plays a significant role in the speaking section of the IELTS exam. To excel in the speaking section, engage in mock speaking sessions with a language partner or seek professional guidance. Practice expressing your thoughts clearly, maintaining fluency, and using appropriate vocabulary and grammar. Focus on your body language, pronunciation, and intonation to convey your ideas effectively.

Develop a structured approach to writing and simulating test conditions:

In the writing section, structure and coherence are essential. Familiarise yourself with the different task types, such as essays, graphs, and letters. Master the art of planning and organising your thoughts before writing. Craft clear and concise paragraphs with well-supported arguments, ensuring your ideas flow logically. To familiarise yourself with the exam environment, simulate test conditions during practice sessions. Time yourself strictly for each section and complete all tasks within the allocated time. This will help you build stamina, manage time effectively, and reduce anxiety during the actual exam.

Cracking the IELTS exam on the first attempt requires a targeted and strategic approach, dedication, and expert guidance. By understanding the exam format, practicing regularly, and focusing on improving your language skills, you can boost your confidence and enhance your performance in all sections of the IELTS exam. With these tips and tricks in mind, you can confidently approach the IELTS exam, giving yourself the best chance to succeed and achieve your desired score. Good luck on your IELTS journey!

The author is co-founder, COO, Erisha EduSupport. Views expressed are personal.

