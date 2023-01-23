scorecardresearch
TimesPro announces scholarships up to Rs 2 crores for EWS students

As an eligibility criteria, family income of the student should not collectively be more than Rs 30,000 per month.

Written by FE Education
The scholarship will be in the form of a waiver of complete fees for the course.

TimesPro, an edtech platform has opened the application process for TimesPro scholarship amounting up to Rs 2 crores for students from economically weaker sections of society, as per an official release. The scholarship aims  to help upskill with industry-centric skills.

The scholarship programme claims to support over 400 learners, per year, with TimesPro’s early career programmes offered across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors and will also assist them with placement opportunities. 

“The Core Committee of TimesPro Scholarship Programme will screen eligible students through an application process, validate their documents and award scholarships to deserving candidates who are unable to financially provide for their education and upskilling needs,” it said.

As eligibility criteria, candidates must be Indian nationals and graduates with the requisite cut-off marks required in each stream for non-technical courses and technical courses. Family income should not collectively be more than Rs 30,000 per month. The scholarship will be in the form of a waiver of complete fees for the course. 

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 04:00:08 pm