TimesPro partners with Lincoln University to launch MBA programme in India

Ed-tech platform, TimesPro and Lincoln University, USA, have collaborated to launch Master of Business Administration programme for students in India.

According to an official statement, TimesPro will deliver live lectures by international faculty through its state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered through a Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode that includes a pedagogy of various tools and techniques, including lectures, case studies, participatory learning, capstone project, among others.

The statement said that the programme would maintain its traditional form of imparting learning to focus on developing advanced analytical skills using tools and techniques from the quantitative and behavioral sciences. Taught by Lincoln’s distinguished faculty, learners will get an option to specialise in subjects such as international business, financial management and investments, general business, management information systems, human resources management, marketing management, and executive MBA. The programme will involve an internship or a research project to be graded by the faculty of Lincoln University during the tenure of the MBA, the statement added.

“With this strategic partnership, TimesPro will now bring Lincoln’s faculty and learning to Indian students further growing our repertoire of institutes. The partnership will give Indian students the access to Lincoln University’s MBA programme that will empower them with the skills and competencies required to succeed in dynamic environments,” Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said.

Further, Mikhail Brodsky, professor of Statistics and Mathematics and acting director, General Education Programme, Lincoln University, said the MBA programme will benefit Indian students by enabling them to learn modern management practices through Lincoln University’s dedicated resource teams in the USA. “Business education would lead to the creation of several employment opportunities and new businesses. The knowledge imparted by our varied and experienced faculty would build the capabilities of our learners through a scientific approach to the programme,” he said.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh govt partners with Tata Technologies to develop polytechnics, ITIs into tech hubs

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn