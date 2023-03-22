TimesPro partners with IIT Jammu; launches PG Diploma in cyber security.

TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (IIT Jammu) have joined forces to launch the post graduate diploma in cyber security. The diploma programme aims to equip learners with strong fundamentals in cyber security, introduce them to advanced concepts, tools, security processes, and software, and enable them to build an engaging career portfolio by working on various projects, according to an official release.

The primary objective of the 12-month postgraduate diploma in cyber security is to assist students in recognising cyber threats, developing an understanding of cybersecurity and risk management, comprehending data breaches, cloud and network security, constructing cyber security frameworks, and acquiring valuable insights from academic and industry experts, the release stated. ” The TimesPro-IIT Jammu post graduate diploma in cyber security aims to prepare learners for specialised roles and to offer them skills in building protective frameworks, safeguarding assets, and implementing countermeasures to mitigate threats,” Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said.

The cyber security post graduate diploma will utilise TimesPro’s advanced Interactive Learning (IL) platform, delivered through Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, and feature a six-day campus immersion session each year, the release mentioned. “ “This programme is a stepping stone for professionals to gain valued insights and skills to accelerate their career in cybersecurity. Cybersecurity experts and ethical hackers are architects in building secured networks for organisations against threats, and this programme prepares learners for a prolific career in this field,” Manoj Singh Gaur, director, IIT Jammu, said.