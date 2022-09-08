TimesPro launches web 3.0 initiative to help learners upskill in emerging technologies

Ed-tech platform, TimesPro has launched a Web3.0 learning initiative to provide future-centric and tech-driven programmes to learners, in various Web 3.0 technologies such as blockchain, crypto currency, metaverse, NFT among others. As a part of the initiative, TimesPro will also launch a Web 3.0 Centre of Excellence (C.o.E) to develop a robust virtual ecosystem of industry partners, resources, and a network of global SMEs to build a strong learner community.

“TimesPro has been investing in emerging technologies and introduced several flagship programmes in full stack, cybersecurity, AI, big data, cloud computing, among others. We have collaborated with the leading IITs, academia and the industry to offer new-age and upskilling programmes, and the Web 3.0 initiative is a continuation of our effort. For TimesPro, establishing the Web3.0 Centre of Excellence is one major step towards a deeper industry-academia connection and furthering our mission to be at the forefront of the Higher Edtech industry while making excellence in education accessible and affordable,” Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said.

According to the official statement, at launch, TimesPro stated that it will offer a mix of certificate and self-paced programmes to enable learning in the emerging technologies domain. The company said that it will offer self-paced programmes on getting started with Web 3.0, blockchain fundamentals and solidity and ethereum smart contracts along with certificate programmes in blockchain, fintech as well as a blockchain developer programme to enhance the skillsets of tech learners.

The statement said that these programmes have been developed in collaboration with industry and institute partners such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, iHub Divyasampark (IIT Roorkee) and India Blockchain Alliance.

Further, the statement mentioned that TimesPro’s Web 3.0 programmes will focus on learner-centricity and high engagement through case studies, projects, assignments, hackathons, and capstone projects. In addition to core learning, career services such as resume preparation, one-on-one mentoring with industry experts, and expert sessions will be part of the curriculum. The programmes will be delivered through TimesPro’s state-of-the-art learning management system (LMS), it noted.

Also Read: Union edu minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for strengthening Indo-US collaborations in academics

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn