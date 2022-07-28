TimesPro in collaboration with IIM Nagpur launchPG certification programme in SHRM

TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur have launched the postgraduate certificate programme in Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) to equip working professionals with new-age and technological skills. The programme aims to enable learners to make data-driven decisions to facilitate employee and organisational growth.

According to an official statement, the 12-month programme aims to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of SHRM and prepare them for HR leadership roles.

The programme will develop strategic concepts, elevate organisational performance, and boost employee well-being as they develop a deeper understanding of the design and execution of human resource management strategies, an official statement added.

The course will be conducted via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode that includes a three-day campus-immersive session for learners, the statement added.

Furthermore, the programme focuses to help learners vastly enhance their skill sets by learning subjects such as Strategic Talent Acquisition, Performance Management System, HR Metrics and Analytics, Conflict Management and Negotiation Skills, Emotional Intelligence and Neuroscience of Leadership, Labour Laws and HR Compliance, among others.

Interested candidates can register for the programme at the official website of IIM Nagpur.

“The programme will enable HR professionals to develop skills to help achieve business objectives. The curriculum is designed to help learners understand nuances of smart people management and provide value to their organisations with a robust HR strategy aligned to business outcomes. As HR functions have evolved to incorporate technology and new-age strategy, this programme will prepare the next-gen professionals to create value and support the organisation’s long-term goals,” Brillian S K, Chief People Officer, TimesPro, said.

“The Strategic Human Resource Management programme for working professionals will ensure the deployment of a capable and committed future workforce with new-age skills to usher in organisational growth. The combination of data and technology will enable learners to take a significant leap in acquiring modern-day skills and conform to industry requirements.” Bhimaraya Metri, director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, said.

With inputs from PTI.

