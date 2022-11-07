TimesPro in collaboration with IIM Nagpur launches PG certificate programme in Blockchain Technology

TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur have launched the inaugural batch of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Blockchain Technology to equip learners in developing critical thinking abilities and strong fundamentals in blockchain to provide innovative solutions for varied sectors.

According to the official statement, the nine-month Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Blockchain Technology will empower learners with a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology and expose them to platforms like Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric to write smart contracts and develop blockchain-based solutions.

Blockchain has found global acceptance across leading sectors like financial services, technology, crypto assets, healthcare, governments, supply chains, entrepreneurs and innovators and led to significant benefits across business, including transparency, traceability, reduced costs, the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned the programme will be conducted through TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. It includes a three-day campus-immersive session for learners. The programme will help learners vastly enhance their skillsets by learning subjects such as Cryptocurrency Mechanics, Blockchain Mechanics, Smart Contracts and Decentralised Applications, Blockchain Applications and Use Cases, Blockchain Architectures and Platforms, Blockchain Programming, among others, the statement noted.

“With data security and privacy taking precedent in a networking-led tech world, MNCs are adopting blockchain technology in a big way to ensure protection and transparency. Over the coming years, every sector will transition to blockchain and require a significant investment in skilled human resources. It will be imperative for learners to gain invaluable expertise through a blockchain programme from IIM Nagpur to take a step in the right direction,” Sunil Sood, chief business officer, Executive Education, TimesPro, said.

