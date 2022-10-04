TimesPro collaborates with IMT Hyderabad to launch programmes in business, retail management

Ed-tech platform, TimesPro and Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad, have announced a strategic partnership to launch the executive certificate programmes in business and retail management with the aim to upskill working professionals with new-age industry requirements.

According to the official statement, the collaboration would initially commence with programmes to equip learners to build business and retail management skills and jointly explore online technologies to usher in transformational initiatives relevant to address the challenges of a VUCA World.

The statement said, IMT Hyderabad will deliver lectures through its expert faculty and industry practitioners though TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform, in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

The partnership would further explore introducing programmes in Leadership, Corporate Social Responsibility, Digital Transformation and Sustainability that focus on empowering learners with highly relevant skills to ensure sustainable growth, the statement added.

“Our partnership will equip learners to build competencies and leadership qualities to help them grow in their careers,”

Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said.

Further, Sriharsha Reddy, director, IMT Hyderabad, said that the programme aims to nurture socially responsible business leaders and upskill them. “We want to work towards introducing programmes in sustainability, digital transformation, and CSR for our learners to build their repertoire and usher in growth. Our association with TimesPro will further our cause of extending customised learning solutions for working professionals with their cutting-edge technology platforms,” Reddy said.

