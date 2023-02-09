TimesPro collaborates with IFAN, Jobizo to upskill nurses, provide jobs in UK

Edtech platform TimesPro has collaborated with IFAN Global, an healthcare recruitment company and Jobizo, a technology-based start-up, to provide skill sets and placements to nurses in the United Kingdom across the National Health Service (NHS) hospitals to utilise them on a global stage, as per the official release.

In the release, it was stated that nurses would be trained with a certificate in occupational english for nurses to prepare for opportunities in the UK and to work across the NHS Group of Hospitals.



Additionally, the government-run NHS hospitals are institutions that aim to provide Indian nurses the chance to change directions in their careers and experience an entrepreneurial work environment with competitive pay, according to the official statement. Nurses can expect a starting salary Rs 23.8 lakh approximately, the release added.

Furthermore, the release has also mentioned, TimesPro aims to help the candidates develop skill sets to clear the IELTS or OET examinations along with relevant training through Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

“The Certificate in Hospitality and Hotel Management, launched by TimesPro in collaboration with The Job Plus and The People Network, will provide learners with skills that resonate with the changing industry requirements and employment opportunities across leading organisations,” Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said.

TimesPro along with Jobizo also aims to provide training for clearing CBT and help in NMC Registration and assessment. In addition to that our experts will also help Nurses in NHS interview preparation, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, nurses will be provided work visas by NHS, immigration support, and accommodation for the initial three months, the release added.