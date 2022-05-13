Times Professional Learning launches post graduate programme in e-commerce and supply chain management

Times Professional Learning (TPL), under its brand, TimesPro has launched post graduate programme in e-commerce and supply chain management. The programme would equip learners with the requisite knowledge, training, and skills to seek a career in e-commerce and supply chain management sectors.

“The e-commerce and supply chain industry has witnessed exponential growth and will generate tremendous employment across sectors and significantly contribute to the nation’s GDP. Several tech-based innovations have fuelled massive opportunities for skilled personnel leading to a demand for such a workforce. Through this training programme, we aim to equip our learners with new-age and industry-ready skills to bridge the skilling demand and provide employability with our industry partners,” Parikshit Markanday, chief growth and partnership officer, Times Professional Learning, said.

Furthermore, the programme highlights crucial skilling modules such as e-commerce operations, ERP, Supply Chain Analytics and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Blockchain, RFID and Drone Technology.

The learning would be delivered on the TPL platform through the direct-to-device (D2D) mode and includes virtual live classroom sessions, e-learning modules, live data-based projects, and case studies delivered by eminent trainers and experts from the industry.

TimesPro has partnered with industry players such as Amazon, Swiggy, Godrej & Boyce, DTDC, Flipkart, Delhivery, XpressBees, FR8, Agarwal Packers and Movers (APML), and AAJ Enterprises as hiring partners to provide employability to its learners on completion of the training.

