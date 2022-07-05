Times Professional Learning collaborates with SPJIMR to launch programmes on technology and management

Times Professional Learning (TPL), under its brand TimesTSW, has announced collaboration with SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) to launch several short and long-term programmes on management and technology.

As a part of the partnership, Times Professional Learning and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research plan to announce several new programmes catering to the evolving industry requirements and aim to empower learners to upskill themselves.

“The TPL-SPJIMR collaboration will enable us to roll-out future-centric programmes on management and technology that will benefit learners to build competencies,” Anish Srikrishna, CEO, Times Professional Learning, said. He further added that it aims to reduce the skill gap by making education affordable and accessible.

“The partnership with Times Professional Learning is vital for our portfolio and our vision to scale our programmes. We intend to bring in a technological leap through innovation and with modern practices,” Preeta George, associate dean, Professional and Executive Programmes, said.

With inputs form PTI.

