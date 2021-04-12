Time to upskill yourself is now: Here are three essential professional courses to further your career prospects

It’s time for professionals to up their game and consider upskilling in those courses that lend to their professional growth.

By Sanjeev Goel

The Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, advancement of skills is essential to survive and thrive in today’s nonstop world. For an organisation to remain relevant today, it needs people who are keen to adopt new skills and keep up with the ever-changing business demands and landscape. With technology causing a tectonic shift in the workplace and creating new opportunities that can be fully realised only through a modern workforce, there is a dire need for professionals to learn new skills that are essential in the evolving job market.

If you’re looking to improve outcomes in your current role or preparing to make a career shift, it is imperative to start thinking about which courses will be most beneficial and which fields will see the most growth. In more ways than one, this crisis has shown us the power of technology, visible cybersecurity threats, and facilitated businesses to develop new ways to use data efficiently. It’s time for professionals to up their game and consider upskilling in those courses that lend to their professional growth.

Data analytics

Data analytics proficiencies are in high demand amongst businesses that are looking to use their collected data to generate useful business insights. The pandemic and the subsequent new-normal of remote work are fuelling the demand for data skills. Several working professionals and students are opting for advanced learning courses in data analytics which will help them stand out and move ahead in their careers.

Cybersecurity

Today, with the growing instances of cyberattacks, cybersecurity has become a lucrative career choice for professionals. According to NASSCOM, by the year 2025, the data protection and privacy laws are estimated to lead to a $35-billion revenue opportunity and job opportunities for millions of Indian professionals. One of the factors cited by the industry body was that, by 2025, India’s IT sector alone would reach a size of about $350 billion, and more than 10% of this would include cybersecurity. To help organisations keep their data safe, enterprises need specialists who are a step ahead of cybercriminals. Hence, now is the right time to get a degree in advanced cybersecurity technology.

Design strategy and innovation

Enterprises need to reimagine business, reengineer systems and recreate value all the time. Design strategy is a catalyst for innovation at all levels. Now, more than ever, every industry needs fresh value creators who can help organisations learn, adapt and seize new opportunities. A course in design strategy and innovation gives critical thinkers the skills and knowledge to utilise design thinking and to leverage design for strategic organisational change and enhancement. With the changing industry trends, job opportunities in design strategy are set to witness continued demand in India.

Professionals across the country are choosing to learn newer skills and acquire higher education through professional courses amid economic uncertainty, and health and safety concerns. With the changing landscape of Indian enterprises, it would prove immensely useful for the current and future workforce to be better prepared and take challenges head-on, armed with a professional education.

The author is business head, CG&O, UNext Learning