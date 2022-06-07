TiHAN Foundation and ICAT join hands for research and development in the area of autonomous navigation

The DST NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) at IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct research and development in the emerging field of autonomous navigation.

The partnership would support the innovation ecosystem, skill development, and entrepreneurship activities in the field of autonomous navigation systems. TiHAN-IITH and ICAT would collaborate to pool their technical expertise, infrastructure, expertise, and experience in the field of technological advancements.

“The area of focus of TiHAN is a very important subject for the automotive industry currently. Autonomous vehicles are being talked about globally, and levels of autonomy are being implemented in Indian vehicles as well. ICAT is a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and is focused on developing world-class infrastructure for full vehicle development, automotive testing, and certification. However, there is a void in creating an ecosystem for research and development to deliver services for generating IPs, innovation with industry-academia collaboration, among others. ICAT is already developing an incubation centre where the space and services will be provided to entrepreneurs for automotive development and testing. Academic courses in collaboration with IITH and ICAT can also be looked into under this agreement. Though this is a small step, if there is a will and wish, this association can make big ideas possible, beneficial to industry and academia,” Pamela Tikku, director, ICAT said.

“TiHAN Testbed is a state-of-the-art facility and the first of its kind in the nation for testing and validating different use cases of autonomous vehicles. Our association with ICAT would be a game-changer and help both TiHAN and ICAT grow significantly together and for the nation,” professor B S Murty, director, IITH.

