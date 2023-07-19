Tiger Analytics appoints Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan as head of data engineering & technology practices

Tiger Analytics, advanced analytics and AI consulting services company, has announced the appointment of Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan as head of data engineering and technology practices. Radhakrishnan will lead Tiger’s engineering initiatives, driving innovation and development of new-age data and AI powered solutions for enterprise clients, an official release said.

Radhakrishnan specialises in large-scale data management, advanced analytics, and application engineering. In his current stint, Radhakrishnan will be responsible for shaping Tiger’s data and AI offerings for the modern enterprise. He will focus on advancing the company’s data engineering depth – by furthering existing capabilities and incubating newer areas. He will also be providing strategic guidance to data and AI journeys of customers.

Prior to this, Radhakrishnan served as the senior vice-president and global head of Technology Services, at LTIMindtree where he led multiple service lines, including Data and Insights, Interactive, Digital Engineering, Connected Universe, Salesforce, and Quality Engineering. He has also held significant technology leadership positions at Cognizant, PWC and IBM, leading large scale programme management, technology delivery, product engineering, competency and leadership development. As one of the founding members and global head of the Data and Analytics service lines, he significantly influenced the trajectory of Cognizant’s growth, the release said.

“Radhakrishnan’s addition to our core leadership team comes at a time when the data and AI are ringing in rapid transformation in global businesses. He is a technologist, entrepreneur, business leader, team builder, and mentor – a rare blend”, Pradeep Gulipalli, co-founder, Tiger Analytics, said. “He will be pivotal in deepening Tiger’s engineering and technology offerings,” he further added.

Radhakrishnan is a technologist at heart and dons many hats; that of a team builder, coach, and a trusted mentor, the release said. He has authored several articles on Data ad Insights, Cloud, and Customer Experience technologies. He is a distinguished speaker and has delivered engaging talks at notable industry forums including the BFSI Technologies CXO summits, IIM Bangalore Alumni forums, and other renowned academic institutions.

“Advancements in data management and AI technologies are enabling businesses to truly scale data and analytics across the enterprise. Tiger, with its strong pedigree of solving our client’s complex business problems has evolved into a formidable full stack data and AI company. I look forward to being part of such a future-ready company with a refreshingly unique culture,” Radhakrishnan said.