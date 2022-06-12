THSC partners with Delhi Police welcomes YUVA 2.0 initiative to fill demand in the hospitality sector

The Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for YUVA 2.0 with Delhi Police and the Ministry of Skill Development (MSDE) to provide employment-oriented skills to first-time offenders, victims of crime, and those with a proclivity to commit crime.

The YUVA 2.0 policy is based on reaching out to marginalised groups in society. Under the programme, approximately 10,000 people will be provided vocational training including new technical and digital courses.

“YUVA 1.0 was a huge success, with over 2400 students placed with the help of THSC into companies provided by industries, and we are confident in making value additions when it comes to YUVA 2.0 participation. It is equally important for everyone to participate as a community for maintaining effectiveness and efficiency in terms of getting favourable welfare through proper engagement,” Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC said.

THSC is a not-for-profit organisation, formed as part of the Skill India mission and under the umbrella of the MSDE. THSC has an independent Governing Board, comprising of representation from the Government, industry partners or industry associations and training partners across India. By encouraging the development of skills in the hospitality and tourism sectors, millions of people in India would be able to find respectable jobs serving clients and other stakeholders.

With inputs from PTI.

