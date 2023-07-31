Three MoUs marking three years of NEP 2020

Celebrating three years of the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has helped ink three memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indian and foreign universities. These are:—The University of Mumbai and the University of St Louis, USA, signing a comprehensive MoU for academic collaboration;—Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh) joining hands with the Eurasian National University Astana, Kazakhstan; and—The University of Lucknow expanding international collaborations with Brazilian and Malaysian universities.

These MoUs were announced by Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC, during the second Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 (July 30-31), in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, the minister for education and skill development & entrepreneurship.

“The UGC has promoted a series of MoUs as a part of internationalisation of higher education, celebrating three years of the NEP 2020,” Prof Kumar said. “These MoUs are a testament to our commitment to internationalisation and, therefore, embody the essence of cross-cultural and cross-border learning towards driving research-driven innovation.”

Also Read XED, an executive education provider claims to offer tailored programmes for seasoned professionals with global partnerships

UGC officials said that these agreements will encompass an array of collaborative initiatives, including joint degree programmes, dual degree academic programmes, credit transfer arrangements, student exchange opportunities, and joint teaching and research activities. These also include joint teaching and research activities, faculty professional development, and sharing of scientific resources.