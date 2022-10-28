Three-fold increase in registration for UGC-approved online courses; BBA, MBA most popular

Online courses offered by UGC-approved institutions are gaining momentum. Official data shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar states that among all courses, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) has emerged as the most popular online undergraduate course. While, 13, 764 students enrolled for BBA course, 5,166 took BCA followed by 4, 028 taking admissions for B.Courses. The data includes both Indians and candidates abroad.

The most popular postgraduate course for online students is the Masters of Business Administration, with almost 30,000 individuals taking up this course. On the other hand, 5,430 individuals took admission to the Masters in Computer Application course.

The number of students who enrolled for online courses has increased significantly from 2020-21 to 2021-22. In 2020, there were 25,905 students enrolled in online programs, which almost tripled to 72,400 in 2022-21.

The number of students who enrolled on postgraduate programs through online courses has also increased significantly due to the availability of a window of opportunity for those who are not able to join a traditional university or college. According to a statement by the UGC chairman, the number of students who are enrolled in online programs will continue to increase once the National Digital University is launched.